Local runners, throwers to regionals
VW independent sports
Van Wert County will be well represented at Division II and III regional track meets this week in Piqua and Troy. The following individuals/relay teams have advanced from district to regional competition.
Van Wert
Girls
100 meter dash: Danesha Branson, Kendra Deehring
200 meter dash: Deehring
300 meter hurdles: Payton Nagel
1600 meter run: Kyra Welch
4×200 relay: Deehring, Macy Johnson, Branson and Sofi Houg,
4×100 relay: Houg, Johnson, Branson and Deehring
4×400 relay: Welch, Branson, * Vaas and Houg
Boys
800 meter run: Rylan Miller
3200 meter run: Owen Scott
4×400 relay: Gage Stemen, Miller, Freddy Behm, Gage Springer
Crestview
Girls
100 meter dash: Addyson Dowler
1600 meter run: Macy Kulwicki
Boys
4×200 relay: Evan Sowers, Braxton Leeth, Kellin Putman, Jaret Harting
Lincolnview
Girls
800 meter run: Brynleigh Moody
1600 meter run: Moody
Discus: Cheyenne Pohlman
Shot put: Beth Hughes
Boys
800 meter run: Conner Baldauf, Kreston Tow
300 meter hurdles: Cody Ricker
Discus: Steven Smith
Shot put: Smith
4×400 relay: Kohen Cox, Tow, Caleb Denman, Baldauf
4×800 relay: Baldauf, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton, Tow
POSTED: 05/22/23 at 3:41 am. FILED UNDER: Sports