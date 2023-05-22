Local runners, throwers to regionals

VW independent sports

Van Wert County will be well represented at Division II and III regional track meets this week in Piqua and Troy. The following individuals/relay teams have advanced from district to regional competition.

Van Wert

Girls

100 meter dash: Danesha Branson, Kendra Deehring

200 meter dash: Deehring

300 meter hurdles: Payton Nagel

1600 meter run: Kyra Welch

4×200 relay: Deehring, Macy Johnson, Branson and Sofi Houg,

4×100 relay: Houg, Johnson, Branson and Deehring

4×400 relay: Welch, Branson, * Vaas and Houg

Boys

800 meter run: Rylan Miller

3200 meter run: Owen Scott

4×400 relay: Gage Stemen, Miller, Freddy Behm, Gage Springer

Crestview

Girls

100 meter dash: Addyson Dowler

1600 meter run: Macy Kulwicki

Boys

4×200 relay: Evan Sowers, Braxton Leeth, Kellin Putman, Jaret Harting

Lincolnview

Girls

800 meter run: Brynleigh Moody

1600 meter run: Moody

Discus: Cheyenne Pohlman

Shot put: Beth Hughes

Boys

800 meter run: Conner Baldauf, Kreston Tow

300 meter hurdles: Cody Ricker

Discus: Steven Smith

Shot put: Smith

4×400 relay: Kohen Cox, Tow, Caleb Denman, Baldauf

4×800 relay: Baldauf, Evan Johns, Maddox Norton, Tow