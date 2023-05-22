William H. “Bill” Thiebaut

William H. “Bill” Thiebaut, beloved husband, father, Pap-Pap and friend, passed away Friday, May 19, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born May 5, 1936, in Portage, Ohio, to Francis and Irene (Kerin)Thiebaut. Bill was a people person that never knew a stranger. He had a magnetic personality that drew people towards him.

William Thiebaut

Bill was very proud to have served in the United States Marines from 1952 to 1956 during the Korean Conflict. After leaving the military, Bill explored a variety of career paths. He worked as a mechanic, truck driver and in the field of fiberoptics. His favorite job was that of project manager on the Golden Gate Bridge Project in San Francisco. He thoroughly enjoyed his work adventures for the year he worked in Trinidad and Tobago and at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado.

In his free time, Bill enjoyed spending time outdoors with family and friends. His greatest joy came from being with his loved ones, telling stories about growing up, having the family “May Baby” celebrations and being at Kozy Kampground, where he would haul the kids and dogs around on the golf cart as well as sit around the campfire with an ice-cold Miller High Life.

Bill loved Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups, ice cream and all sweets. He will be remembered fondly for these indulgences along with his magnetic personality.

Bill is survived by his wife Cynthia A. (Thitoff) Thiebaut of Van Wert, whom he married September 7, 1984; three daughters: Robin (Stephen) Springer of Convoy, Sherry (Steve) Connor of Zionsville, Indiana, and Holly Thiebaut of Fort Wayne; one brother Thomas (Rose) Thiebaut of Annandale; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; two step-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis Thiebaut and Irene Dafler, his son William S. Thiebaut who died March 24, 2012, and siblings Charles, Harry, Ann and Karen.

Services to celebrate Bill’s life will begin with visitation from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday, May 23, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 24, also at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment will immediately follow the service at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church Cemetery in Delphos.

Preferred memorials: St. Jude Children Research Hospital, Shriners Hospitals for Children, or to the VFW.

We mourn the loss of Bill but celebrate his life and the joy he brought to those around him. Rest in Peace Bill.

To share in Bill’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.