Baseball: Lancers top McComb 11-1

VW independent sports

Dane Ebel drove in three runs and Lincolnview tuned up for Wednesday’s Division IV district semifinal with a five inning 11-1 win over McComb on Monday.

Jack Dunlap and Caden Hanf each drove in two runs, and Hanf had a team high three hits, while Ebel and Chayse Overholt each had two. The Lancers led 1-0 after the first inning then added two more in the second. After a one run third, Lincolnview plated four runs in the fourth, including an RBI single by Ebel,

Keegan Farris and Aiden Hardesty combined to hold McComb to just three hits while striking out six.

Lincolnview (18-9) will face Delphos St. John’s in the district semfinals at 5 p.m. Wednesday at Patrick Henry High School.