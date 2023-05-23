Elks donation…

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks recently donated $200 to the Van Wert County Council on Aging to support the upcoming 11th annual designer purse bingo fundraiser scheduled for Friday, June 9. The agency will use the donations to purchase designer handbags which will be displayed and used as bingo prizes throughout the fundraiser. COA transports seniors to medical appointments, grocery stores, pharmacies or social service appointments free of charge and has served local senior citizens for 42 years. Through fundraisers such as this, the agency will be able to continue and expand their much-needed services for senior citizens. Photo submitted