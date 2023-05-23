Historical Society featuring new exhibit

Submitted information

PAULDING – A new exhibit featuring the paintings of more than 25 county artists will open May 23 at the John Paulding Historical Society in Paulding.

“Celebration of Arts & Artists of Paulding County” will feature works by local artists, past and present. It includes more than 70 works in watercolor, acrylics and oil from the 1940s to today.

The exhibit will be on display at the museum from Tuesday, May 23 through Tuesday, June 27. Admission is free. The museum is located at 600 Fairground Drive in Paulding, across from the fairgrounds.

The public is invited to attend the show’s grand opening from 6:30-8 p.m. tonight (May 23).

The historical society first launched the Celebration of Arts & Artists series in 2014 with a show of paintings. The series continued for several years, focusing on a different art medium each year. The last one in 2019 featured quilts. Organizers felt it was time to revive this important art showcase.

“We are excited to again offer this opportunity for people to see and appreciate our local artists,” said Melinda Krick, historical society president and chairman for this event. “Our county has been home to some incredible talent through the years. Our goal is to to enhance and increase community appreciation of fine arts, to introduce the public to our county’s rich heritage in the arts and to increase awareness of the many talented artists who have resided here.”

For example, Paulding County has produced some well-known professional artists. One was Charles Eugene Moss, born in Charloe in 1860, who later emigrated to Canada and became head of the Ottawa Art School there.

The county also was home to two internationally known artists: sculptor and painter David Smith and ceramicist Clyde Burt. Their works can be found in museums throughout the U.S. and around the world. Smith’s sculptures routinely sell now for tens of millions of dollars. The exhibit’s opening marks the anniversary of Smith’s death in 1965.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Tuesday. The exhibit also will be open Saturday, June 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, from 12-4 p.m. and during the Paulding County Fair June 12-17. Visitors may tour the concurrent exhibit “A Vintage Wedding” featuring about 50 bridal gowns from the 1880s to 1980s.

The historical society’s annual motorcycle poker run is scheduled on June 3. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. with the mass start at 11 a.m.

Visit the historical society’s Facebook page for updates.