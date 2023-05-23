Organizations band together for cause

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Van Wert Rotary Club, the YWCA of Van Wert County and First United Methodist Church are teaming up to support women in the Van Wert community by collecting funds to support “period poverty.” The two-week awareness campaign began on Monday, May 22, and will end on Friday June 2.

On Friday, May 26, The Well Nutrition will donate 10 percent of proceeds from featured tea or shake sales to the campaign.

Recent data shows that 84 percent of teens have missed a class or know someone who has because they didn’t have access to menstrual products. In addition, 66 percent of teens surveyed reported feeling stressed due to the lack of menstrual products in their school.

Funds collected during the two-week campaign will be matched by the Van Wert Rotary Club Foundation and will be divided equally and given to the YWCA of Van Wert County and First United Methodist Church to be distributed through their support channels.

To support the campaign, click here.

For questions about the campaign contact Mark Verville with Van Wert Rotary Club at 419.203.6619, Kelly Houg with the YWCA of Van Wert County at 419.238.6693, or Teresa Shaffer with First United Methodist Church at 419.238.0631