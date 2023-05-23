Second school plans to leave the NWC

VW independent sports

Another school is leaving the Northwest Conference.

After just two years as a member, Leipsic has announced plans to drop out of the NWC to rejoin the Blanchard Valley Conference. The decision became official during a special school board meeting held on Sunday. No timetable has been given for the move.

In late April, the Ada Exempted Village Schools Board of Education voted to leave the NWC for the BVC.

