Three car crash…

The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle accident that occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Monday at Dutch John and Convoy roads. Three people were taken to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital. A Century Link fiber optic line came down and Dutch John Road was closed off to traffic for some time. In addition to the highway patrol, the Van Wert Fire Department, Scott Volunteer Fire Department, Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office and Van Wert County CERT were at the scene. Bob Barnes/VWFD photographer