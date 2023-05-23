Two inmates escape from Lima prison

VW independent staff

LIMA — Two inmates have escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima and their whereabouts are unknown. The two fled the facility on Lima’s north side earlier today.

James Lee and Bradley Gillespie

James Lee, 47, has brown hair, blue eyes and is 300 pounds. He’s serving a 12-year sentence for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking.

Bradley Gillespie, 50, is bald with blue eyes and weighs 200 pounds. He’s serving 30 years to life in connection with a 2016 double murder in Paulding County.

Information on how they escaped is currently unavailable.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Office is urging the public to be aware and use caution. If you see either inmate, immediately call 911 and do not approach them.