City of Van Wert to test reverse angle parking downtown

Dennis Cummings (standing) talks about the advantages of reverse angle parking. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Reverse angle parking, where motorists back into the diagonal spots, is coming to a downtown Van Wert street but it’s not known if the change will be permanent.

After a lengthy discussion during Monday night’s meeting, members of Van Wert City Council agreed to test reverse angle parking on a temporary basis. The test area will be on the west side of Jefferson St. from the railroad tracks near the Brumback Library, along with the west side of the street from Main to approximately Central Ave.

Council members heard from downtown businessman Dennis Cummings, who first broached the subject at a council meeting last month. During Monday’s meeting, he stated he believes reverse angle parking is safer for all concerned.

“When you’re ready to leave the parking spot, you are not backing out into traffic blindly,” he said.

A discussion ensued over the pros and cons of reverse angle parking, with council members and those in attendance asking various questions. Fourth Ward Councilman Andrew Davis, who served as president pro-tem during the meeting, noted one of the disadvantages he saw in Wilmington.

“There’s 25 spots and there were seven vehicles parked, all very well spaced out and of those seven vehicles, five of them were parked in two spots because they can’t back effectively,” Davis said. “As much as we like to say it’s going to be ‘plus this many parking spots’ that’s only the case if people back into their spots and only use one spot.”

Davis and Councilman At-Large Jeff Kallas said while some cities have reverse angle parking, others, including Troy, have tried it but have done away with it.

Council members also saw a brief video showing how it’s done. The video, which was presented by Streets and Alleys Committee Chairwoman Julie Moore, can be seen here.

Safety-Service Director Jay Fleming said temporary tape will be used to mark off the new reverse angle spaces. Two or three new signs will be installed as well and the spots should be ready for use by the end of June. Once in place, there will be 19 additional parking spaces. The test period will run through the winter and after that, a decision will be made as to whether to keep it or switch to traditional angle parking.

Council members approved a pair of ordinances dealing with the Van Wert National Bank Clock on Main St. One gives the clock to the Van Wert County Foundation and the other allows the Foundation to maintain it. The Van Wert County Foundation and Main Street Van Wert are working together to fix and restore the clock.

In other business, city council:

Approved a “then and now” payment to Johnson Mechanical for $3,438.36 for boiler maintenance at Van Wert Municipal Court.

Heard a somewhat lengthy presentation about Downtown Redevelopment District funds.

Learned the Vision Drive extension is nearly complete.

Learned that a resident at Hospital Drive and Greenville Road is requesting to be removed from the city limits.

Scheduled a finance committee meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 20, to discuss the tax budget.

Council members also met in executive session to discuss pending litigation, but no action was taken afterward.

The next meeting of Van Wert City Council will be held at 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 12, in Council Chambers on the second floor of the Municipal Building, 515 E. Main St.