Light week in Common Pleas Court

VW independent staff

Two people admitted to violating bond during hearings held this past week in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Torrey Moss, 29, of Lorain, admitted to violating his bond by failure to appear to probation on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a third degree felony. Judge Martin Burchfield continued bond and set pre-trial hearing for 9 a.m. June 21.

Chad Robinson, 44, of Van Wert, admitted to violating his bond by failure to appear to probation for breaking an entering, a fifth degree felony. Bond at $25,000 cash or commercial surety bond and at a later hearing, Robinson changed his plea to guilty. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9 a.m. June 28.

In addition to those hearings, Brittany Pessefall, 26, of Van Wert, signed a time waiver in open court and requested additional time to prepare her case. She’s charged with trespass in a habitation when a person is present or likely to be present and grand theft of a motor vehicle, both fourth degree felonies. A pre-trial was set for 9 a.m. June 28.