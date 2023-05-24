Main Street Van Wert organization hosts awards dinner

Food, awards and conversation about downtown revitalization efforts and the restoration of the Van Wert National Bank clock were all part of last week’s Main Street Van Wert annual awards dinner. Photo submitted

VW independent staff/submitted information

Main Street Van Wert successfully hosted its highly anticipated annual awards dinner on Wednesday, May 17. The event, held at the Wassenberg Art Center, brought together approximately 60 attendees from various sectors of the community, including local businesses, civic leaders, and residents.

Jenna Dailey, owner of J-Co Bridal won the Leslie Knope Award, which is given to Main Street’s biggest supporter. Sarah Sheets and the staff at The Well Nutrition won the Mr. Rodgers Award for their willingness to always pitch in and help. The Edition won The Edison Award for their creative ways of supporting the Main Street mission.

“The Main Street Van Wert annual dinner serves as a testament to the power of community collaboration,” said Joe Dray, Executive Director of Main Street Van Wert. “We are grateful to our sponsors the Van Wert County Foundation, Danfoss, Cooper Farms, First Financial Bank, and Avangrid Renewables for helping to make this event possible.”

Throughout the evening, attendees had the opportunity to network, exchange ideas, and engage in conversations about the ongoing revitalization efforts and future projects planned for the downtown area. The event also served as a platform to promote the revitalization of the Van Wert National Bank clock.

One of the highlights of the evening was the keynote address delivered by State Representative Roy Klopfenstein, who shared his thoughts on the importance of small-town values and collaborative efforts in fostering sustainable progress.

“We are honored to have had State Representative Roy Klopfenstein share his valuable insights and vision with us at this year’s annual dinner,” Dray said. “His dedication to our community and his inspiring words reaffirmed our commitment to revitalizing our downtown and creating a vibrant hub for local businesses, residents, and visitors alike.”

Dinner was served by Black Angus, and Main Street Van Wert thanked all the attendees, sponsors, and supporters who contributed to the success of this year’s annual dinner.

“Their dedication to the organization’s mission and the collective vision of a thriving downtown is invaluable,” Dray noted.

Main Street Van Wert is a community organization dedicated to revitalizing and preserving the historic downtown district. For more information about Main Street Van Wert and its ongoing initiatives, visit www.mainstreetvanwert.org.