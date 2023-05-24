ODOT says be prepared for heavy travel

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — Millions of drivers will hit the road for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, kicking off the unofficial start to summer.

AAA is predicting 42.3 million Americans, including 1.6 million Ohioans, will travel more than 50 miles from home during the holiday, a seven percent increase over 2022.

Last year, 17 people died on Ohio roads during the Memorial Day holiday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol will be keeping a close eye on the roads with an extra emphasis on seat belt violations, impaired or distracted drivers, and speeding.

ODOT says be ready for holiday weekend travel delays in some areas. OSHP will be watching for crash causing violations. ODOT photo

“Memorial Day begins what is, unfortunately, the 100 deadliest days on the road,” said State Patrol Superintendent Colonel Charles Jones. “Working together, we can change that. Focus on the road, buckle up, drive sober, and obey the speed limit,”

Drivers can help contribute to a safer Ohio by calling #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.

With more than 1,000 construction projects this year, there is a lot of work underway on Ohio roads. The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will work with contractors to suspend or reduce the size of work zones as much as possible to accommodate the extra traffic. However, travel delays due to road work are likely on I-75 in Toledo, Dayton, and Cincinnati, I-70 through Columbus and Zanesville, and both I-76 and I-77 in Akron.

“Roads will be packed with travelers. Planning ahead and being patient will be key,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks. “Above all, we want everyone to be safe and arrive at their destination.”

Information about work zones, more than 1,000 live traffic cameras, see current road conditions, and traffic alerts can be found online at OHGO.com. County-by-county travel advisories are also available online.

The ODOT Safety Patrol is predicting a 10 percent increase in incidents during the busy travel holiday. Their main priority is to make the roadways safe and assist first responders to keep traffic flowing through Ohio’s largest metro areas. Motorists can do their part by checking fuel gauges to avoid running out of gas, ensure your car’s air conditioning is working properly, and keeping an eye out for other roadway users.

Ohio law requires all motorists to move over a lane for all stationary vehicles with flashing lights. If you cannot safely move over, you are required to slow down. This helps keep roadside workers safe.