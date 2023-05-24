Streets to close for Peony Festival

Submitted information

Street closures and the parade route have been announced for the Peony Festival, June 2-3 at Fountain Park downtown Van Wert.

The festival will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, with setup time scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1. The street closure will be Jefferson St., from Main St. to Crawford St., and Central Ave. from Jefferson St. to Washington St. and from West Main St. to the Town Creek Bridge.

The “Pretty in Peony” parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3 and will travel from the intersection of E. Main and Cherry St. to Lincoln and Burt St., to the old Washington School location.