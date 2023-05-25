Law enforcement agencies still searching for 1 escapee

After escaping from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution, convicted murderer Bradley Gillispie remains at-large, while James Lee is back in custody. ODRC photo

VW independent staff

LIMA — One of two inmates who escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima remains at-large.

Bradley Gillispie, 50, was serving a sentence of 30 years to life for committing two murders in Paulding County in 2016. Gillispie, along with James Lee, 47, fled from the prison on Monday. Their disappearance wasn’t detected for over 24 hours.

According to an update issued Wednesday afternoon by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation & Correction, the agency, along with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, United States Marshal Service, Henderson, Kentucky Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Allen County Sheriff’s Office, and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners continue to work toward the apprehension of Gillispie.

Tuesday evening, the Ohio State Highway Patrol released information to law enforcement agencies in multiple states on the escapees and the vehicle they were believed to be driving. The vehicle, a red Mercury Capri stolen from Auglaize County, was located by officers from the Henderson Police Department early this morning (Wednesday), and a pursuit ensued.

Following the pursuit, Lee was taken into custody, but Gillespie was not apprehended. Law enforcement officers continue to saturate that area in search of the escaped inmate.

To support the work to locate Gillispie, the Ohio State Highway Patrol has deployed resources to the Henderson area. Troopers from the Patrol’s Aviation Unit will aid in the search from the air, and troopers from the Patrol’s Special Response Team will help on the ground.

Meanwhile, the Patrol continues to investigate how Lee and Gillespie escaped, and an internal investigation by ODRC is underway.

A reward of up to $21,000 remains in place for information that leads to the capture of Gillespie. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Findlay Patrol Post at 419-423-1414 or the USMS at 1-866-4WANTED. If encountered, members of the public should not approach Gillespie and should contact 9-1-1 immediately. Relevant updates will continue to be provided at @OSHP_NWOhio on Twitter.