Lincolnview Bd. hears about NWC, OKs 5-year forecast

Principal Brad Mendenhall talks about replacing Northwest Conference members Ada and Leipsic. So far the conference has heard from three schools and has reached out to others to gauge interest in possible membership after the 2023-2024 school year. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

With the pending departure of two schools, the future of the Northwest Conference was briefly addressed during Thursday’s meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education.

Ada voted in late April to leave the NWC and on Sunday, the Leipsic school board voted to withdraw as well. Both schools are leaving for the Blanchard Valley Conference, most likely after the 2023-2024 school year. Those moves leave NWC looking for replacements, a subject addressed by Lincolnview Junior High/High School Principal Brad Mendenhall.

“We have had schools that have reached out to the conference about membership,” he told the board. “The conference has reached out to some others about their interest and seeing where that goes, so it will be very intriguing to see how it all shakes out when it’s all said and done.”

More information, including schools contacted by the conference, can be found on the Sports page.

In other business, after hearing information from Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock, the board approved the latest five-year financial forecast, which is required by law. The vote was 3-0, with two members absent, Lori Snyder and Brad Coil.

“It’s just a snapshot based on the data we know now,” she explained. “We’re still waiting on the biennium budget to be passed at the state level to know where our funding even lies next year, let alone years three, four and five in this. There are other factors that can change this, including the passing of the biennium budget, the county auditor’s reappraisal and other funding from outside sources.”

Edelbrock also said the upcoming 2.5 mill permanent improvement renewal levy that will be on the fall ballot is currently being collected at 1.2 mills for residential and agricultural and 1.8 mills for commercial, due to the reappraisal cycle. A resolution to proceed with the issue was approved during the meeting.

Superintendent Jeff Snyder some demolition work has begun for the elementary renovation/addition project, and he said suggested possibly donating the junior high school board be donated to a local non-profit organization and outlined the necessary steps to do it. He also said the district’s buses have arrived and the band’s new steel drums will be picked up next month.

During her report to the board, Lincolnview Elementary Principal Nita Meyer said 55 children are currently enrolled in kindergarten for the 2023-2024 school year, but that number is expected to grow.

Treasurer Kaitlyn Edelbrock talks finances with the board. Scott Truxell photo

A long list of personnel items were given approval, including Alison Hammons, assistant athletic director, co-head cheerleading advisor, spirit squad advisor; Brett Hammons, boys basketball, boys golf; Kyle Williams, girls basketball; Deb Stetler, girls JV basketball; Rhonda Dannenfelser, JV volleyball; Emile Riley, eighth grade volleyball; Anson Moody, soccer; Eric Fishpaw, baseball; Matt Langdon, cross country and track; Sandra Dowdy, junior high track; Greg Byrum, junior high cross country; Marla Kemler, assistant track, and Kevin Longstreth, assistant boys golf.

Other supplemental contracts approved include Brenda Leeth, Beta Club; Mike Archinal, junior high/high school instrumental; Theresa Anderson, assistant junior high/high school instrumental; Tonia Verville, Honor Society advisor; Greg Byrum, high school science club advisor; Chris Doner, Spanish club advisor; Jordan Dues, FFA advisor, Young Farmers; Deb Stetler, student council, scholastic bowl advisor; Stacie Korte, junior high/high school advisor; Jay Hoersten, industrial tech advisor; Hollie Ford, Kevin Losh, Adam Owens, Stacie Korte, Saturday/Wednesday school; Kris Tow, Elizabeth Gerdeman, Karla Bowersock, tri-junior class advisors; Kirstie Schroeder, Katey Lloyd, co-senior class advisors; Rhonda Dannenfelser, sophomore class advisor; Annette Hoverman, accompanist.

Alison Hammon was approved for a one-year limited certified staff contract, while two year contracts were approved for Holle Calkins, Tanner Crowle and Sara Steineman. Three year limited contracts were approved for Natasha Breese, Andrea Cable, Tonja Debell, Jordan Due, Eric Fishpaw, Brett Hammons, Ashley Miller, Kirstie Schroeder and Chelsea Tietje.

A one year limited classified staff contract was approved for Harold Smith, bus driver, and two year contracts were approved for Kasie Adkins, cook; Whitney Alkerman, aide, bus driver; Allyson Buzard, guidance secretary; Allison Hammon, Linda Wilson, Sabrina Ricker and Susan Tunis, cooks; Kay Cavinder, EMIS Coordinator, superintendent secretary; Kayla Hoersten, Cheryl Mongold, aides, and Marcia Weldy, library aide. A continuing contract was approved for Stephanie Ashbaugh, cook.

In addition, one year contracts were approved for Zane Martin and Erin Diem, elementary intervention specialists.

In other business, the board:

Approved elementary and junior high/high school student handbooks for the new school year.

Approved dyslexia training for a group of elementary teachers.

Joined the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council for the upcoming school year.

Approved summer basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and cross country camps.

Learned active assailant training will be held at the school June 17.

The board also heard brief presentations from a group of students on the recent fifth grade business expo and from three FFA members who earned state degrees.

The next regular monthly meeting of the Lincolnview Local Schools Board of Education will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, in the Neubrecht Lecture Hall. The board will also meet at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, to approve final appropriations for the 2022-2023 year and set appropriations for the 2023-2024 school year.