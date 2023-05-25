Marsh to host community safety event

VW independent staff/submitted information

The Marsh Foundation Foster Care and Adoption division is hosting a free community safety event from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at the Foster Care office, 1151 Westwood Drive.

Everyone is invited to the event to learn about local safety providers. The Van Wert Fire Department will be on site with fire trucks and those attending will be able to meet the Van Wert Sheriff Department’s K-9 officer.

“It will be a wonderful evening to learn about safety resources in our community,” said foster care consultant Jennifer Meyer. “Our booth will highlight car seat safety and we will also be available to answer questions about foster parenting.”

The Marsh will provide free snacks and there will be a special surprise guest.

“We are grateful to the local resources for all of their support,” Meyer said.

To learn more, call 419.238.KIDS.