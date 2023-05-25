Rita K. Cummings

Rita K. Cummings, 81, of LaGrange, Indiana, died Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Life Care Center of LaGrange.

Mrs. Cummings was born April 14, 1942, in Van Wert to Byron V. and Frances (Bauer) DeLong.

Living for many years in the LaGrange area, she had been a respiratory therapist for LaGrange Hospital. Mrs. Cummings was a member of the Shipshewana United Methodist Church where she had been active with the United Methodist Women. She enjoyed gardening and was a great cook.

On July 20, 1985, in Waukegan, IL she married Andrew T. Cummings on July 20, 1985 in Waukegan, Illinois, and he survives in LaGrange.

Also surviving are her siblings, Marcia (Robert) Benjamin of Upland, Indiana and Alan DeLong of Van Wert, and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, and a sister Nancy Jo Holt.

According to her wishes, cremation will take place. Burial will take place privately at Taylor Cemetery in Van Wert.

