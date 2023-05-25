Roughriders win WBL All Sports Trophy
With the 2022-2023 high school sports season in the books, St. Marys Memorial has won the Western Buckeye League All Sports Trophy.
The Roughriders collected 152 points to distance themselves from the other schools. St. Marys had three first place finishes (boys and girls bowling and wrestling), three second place finishes and six third place finishes out of the 20 sports sponsored by the WBL.
Wapakoneta finished second with 138 points, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (132.5 points) and Shawnee (131.5 points).
The following is a summary of 2022-2023 league champions:
Fall sports
Boys cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf
Girls cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys golf: Van Wert
Boys soccer: Shawnee
Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf
Girls tennis: Shawnee
Volleyball: Celina
Winter sports
Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys bowling: St. Marys Memorial
Girls bowling: St. Marys and Wapakoneta
Boys swimming: Wapakoneta
Girls swimming: Ottawa-Glandorf
Wrestling: St. Marys Memorial
Spring sports
Baseball: Wapakoneta
Softball: Defiance
Boys tennis: Shawnee
Boys track and field: Shawnee
Girls track and field: Ottawa-Glandorf
