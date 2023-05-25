The Van Wert County Courthouse

Friday, May. 26, 2023

Roughriders win WBL All Sports Trophy

VW independent sports

With the 2022-2023 high school sports season in the books, St. Marys Memorial has won the Western Buckeye League All Sports Trophy.

The Roughriders collected 152 points to distance themselves from the other schools. St. Marys had three first place finishes (boys and girls bowling and wrestling), three second place finishes and six third place finishes out of the 20 sports sponsored by the WBL.

Wapakoneta finished second with 138 points, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (132.5 points) and Shawnee (131.5 points).

The following is a summary of 2022-2023 league champions:

Fall sports

Boys cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf
Girls cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys golf: Van Wert
Boys soccer: Shawnee
Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf
Girls tennis: Shawnee
Volleyball: Celina

Winter sports

Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf
Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf
Boys bowling: St. Marys Memorial
Girls bowling: St. Marys and Wapakoneta
Boys swimming: Wapakoneta
Girls swimming: Ottawa-Glandorf
Wrestling: St. Marys Memorial

Spring sports

Baseball: Wapakoneta
Softball: Defiance
Boys tennis: Shawnee
Boys track and field: Shawnee
Girls track and field: Ottawa-Glandorf

