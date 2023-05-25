Roughriders win WBL All Sports Trophy

VW independent sports

With the 2022-2023 high school sports season in the books, St. Marys Memorial has won the Western Buckeye League All Sports Trophy.

The Roughriders collected 152 points to distance themselves from the other schools. St. Marys had three first place finishes (boys and girls bowling and wrestling), three second place finishes and six third place finishes out of the 20 sports sponsored by the WBL.

Wapakoneta finished second with 138 points, followed by Ottawa-Glandorf (132.5 points) and Shawnee (131.5 points).

The following is a summary of 2022-2023 league champions:

Fall sports

Boys cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf

Girls cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf

Boys golf: Van Wert

Boys soccer: Shawnee

Girls soccer: Ottawa-Glandorf

Girls tennis: Shawnee

Volleyball: Celina

Winter sports

Boys basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf

Girls basketball: Ottawa-Glandorf

Boys bowling: St. Marys Memorial

Girls bowling: St. Marys and Wapakoneta

Boys swimming: Wapakoneta

Girls swimming: Ottawa-Glandorf

Wrestling: St. Marys Memorial

Spring sports

Baseball: Wapakoneta

Softball: Defiance

Boys tennis: Shawnee

Boys track and field: Shawnee

Girls track and field: Ottawa-Glandorf