Roundup: tough day for county teams

VW independent sports

Softball

Hopewell-Loudon 9 Lincolnview 1

GIBSONBURG — Lincolnview’s season came to an end in the Division IV regional semifinals with a 9-1 loss to No. 3 Hopewell-Loudon on Wednesday.

Chieftain pitcher Isabelle Beidelchies had a perfect game through five innings and finished with 13 strikeouts, while allowing just two hits, including a sixth inning RBI double by Makayla Jackman.

The game was scoreless until the fourth inning, when Hopewell-Loudon (29-0) scored a run on an RBI double by Shea Harper. The Chieftains added three more runs in the fifth, including a two-RBI single by Taryn Hampton. The lead grew to 9-0 in the sixth, when Kylee Malagon hit a three run double.

The Lancers finished the season 19-10. Hopewell-Loudon will face Edgerton for the district championship on Friday.

Baseball

Delphos St. John’s 10 Lincolnview 8

HAMLER — Three runs in the seventh wasn’t enough, as Lincolnview fell to Delphos St. John’s 10-8 in the Division IV district semifinals at Patrick Henry on Wednesday.

Trailing 10-5 entering the bottom of the seventh, the Lancers (18-10), Austin Bockrath hit a two-run home run then later in the inning, Brandon Renner hit a bases loaded single that plated Jack Dunlap with no outs. However, the Blue Jays were able to work out of the jam, including a game ending double play.

Dunlap hit a two-RBI single in the first, and Dane Ebel hit a two-RBI double in the fourth that gave the Lancers a 5-4 lead. Delphos St. John’s seized control with four runs in the top of the sixth.

Delphos St. John’s will face Leipsic in the district final at 5 p.m. Friday.

Marion Local 2 Crestview 1

COLDWATER — An error in the sixth allowed two runs to score, enough to give Marion Local a 2-1 win over Crestview in the Division IV district semifinals at Coldwater on Wednesday.

Crestview’s only run came in the fifth inning, when Carson Hunter singled in Parker Speith.

Preston Kreischer and Bryson Penix combined to hold the Flyers to just two hits while striking out eight. The Knights finished with four hits.

Crestview’s season ended at 14-6.