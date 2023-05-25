United Way donation…

The United Way of Van Wert County recently granted Operation Back to School a check for $2,500. The money was given on behalf of the Community Impact Funds, which allows tax-exempt organizations to apply for help with a one-time need or project in Van Wert County. The funds received are to aid in the program’s eighth annual event, which provides school supplies for Van Wert County students. Any tax-exempt organization in Van Wert County that needs more information or wants to apply should contact the United Way office. Pictured are United Way Executive Director Ashley Bultemeier and Operation Back to School representative Teresa Shaffer. Photo submitted