Van Wert County has low jobless rate

VW independent staff

COLUMBUS — The latest figures from the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services show Van Wert County had one of the state’s lowest employment rates in the state in April.

Van Wert County’s jobless rate was 2.4 percent, tied for sixth lowest with Auglaize, Wayne and Delaware counties, and well below the statewide average of 3.7 percent.

Mercer County had Ohio’s lowest unemployment rate last month, just 1.9 percent. Putnam County’s jobless rate was 2.3 percent, while Paulding County came in at 2.8 percent. Allen County had the area’s highest unemployment rate, 3.8 percent.

The state’s highest unemployment rate was in Monroe County, 5.0 percent.