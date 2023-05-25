The Van Wert County Courthouse

VW Civic Theatre announces change

Submitted information

Audition dates for “Trial of the Wicked Witch” at Van Wert Civic Theatre have changed. They will now take place at 7 p.m. June 4 and 5.

These auditions are open anyone between 7-18 years of age. No appointment is necessary. An online audition form, to be filled out before auditions, is available on Van Wert Civic Theater’s Facebook page.

Show dates will be 7 p.m. July 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. July 23.

For questions or concerns call 419.238.9689 and leave a message or email at at vwctyouth@gmail.com.

