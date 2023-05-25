VW Civic Theatre announces change

Submitted information

Audition dates for “Trial of the Wicked Witch” at Van Wert Civic Theatre have changed. They will now take place at 7 p.m. June 4 and 5.

These auditions are open anyone between 7-18 years of age. No appointment is necessary. An online audition form, to be filled out before auditions, is available on Van Wert Civic Theater’s Facebook page.

Show dates will be 7 p.m. July 21 and 22 and 2 p.m. July 23.

For questions or concerns call 419.238.9689 and leave a message or email at at vwctyouth@gmail.com.