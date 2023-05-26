Anna Mae Owsley

Anna Mae Owsley, 77, of Van Wert, and formerly of Knott County, Kentucky, passed away May 25, 2023, at her daughter’s home near Van Wert.

She was born on March 3, 1946, in Hindman, Kentucky. She was one of 13 children of Allen and Lily (Combs) Risner, who both preceded her in death. She married Woodrow Owsley who also preceded her in death on October 15, 2020.

Family survivors include her three children, Loretta (Ralph) Bailey of Washington Court House, Benjamin Casebolt of Delphos, and Anita (Ed) Emerson of Van Wert; stepdaughter, Melanie McCoy; 16 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and her deceased husband’s children and grandchildren.

Preceding Anna Mae in death was a son, Allen Casebolt.

Anna Mae was a supervisor for MRDD for 15 years. She was also a caring babysitter and dedicated mother to her children. Anna Mae enjoyed sewing, church work, and going to different flea markets. She was known as a sweet and kind lady with a beautiful soul.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m., Tuesday, May 30, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Van Wert, with Ed Emerson Jr. officiating. There will be calling hours from 2-5 p.m. prior to the services on Tuesday.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.