Gov’t offices, others to close on Monday

VW independent staff

All federal, state and local government offices will be closed for Memorial Day, Monday, May 29. Banks will be closed as well, and no mail will be delivered that day. Trash pickup will be delayed by one day.

As a reminder, American Legion Post 178 in Van Wert will hold its annual Memorial Day service at 11 a.m. Monday at Woodland Cemetery, followed by a free lunch for all at the Legion Hall on W. Main St.

Harvey Lewis Post 346 will hold a service at 10:30 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial at Woodlawn Cemetery. After the program, food will be served in the Ohio City Community Building/Legion Post at Fireman’s Park. Everyone is welcome.