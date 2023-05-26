Marilyn Hartman Brandt

Marilyn Hartman Brandt, 81, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully at her beloved farm surrounded by her family on Thursday, May 18, 2023.

She was born on August 12, 1941, in Wadsworth, the daughter of Roy S. Hartman and Laura A. (Teubner) Hartman, who both preceded her in death. She married Robert Lee Brandt August 1, 1964, and he preceded her in death on May 30, 2005.

Marilyn Brandt

Marilyn’s family survivors include her two daughters, Kimberly Brandt of Washington D.C. and Tamara (Anne Tyrrell) Brandt of Los Angeles, California; one grandson, Robert “Bobby” Brandt of Los Angeles, and one brother, Roy S. Hartman, Jr. of College Station, Texas. She was preceded in death by her sister, Joan A. Hartman.

Marilyn was a devoted educator, serving for many years as a teacher of children and adults with special needs for Van Wert City Schools and the Paulding County Workshop. She was also co-owner with Bob of Rural Energy Products, LLC of Van Wert. Marilyn’s faith was very important to her, and she was an active member of St. Thomas Lutheran Church in Ohio City where she held various church positions and served in the Lutheran Women’s Missionary League, the Ladies Aid and as a Sunday School and Concordia Weekday School teacher. Marilyn was a proud graduate of “The” Ohio State University where she met her dear husband Bob, and she also earned her Masters Degree in Education from Michigan State University. One of her greatest joys was visiting new places with her family including over 35 countries, all 50 states and over half of the national parks. She loved spending time with her family, especially her beloved daughters, her grandson Bobby and grand dog Sherlock.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 3, at St. Thomas Lutheran Church, Harrison Township. Calling hours will be one hour prior to services on Saturday. Interment will take place following the services at Evangelical Protestant Cemetery.

Preferred memorials: Robert & Marilyn Brandt Scholarship Fund through the Van Wert County Foundation. In lieu of flowers please consider giving to the scholarship fund where all donations will be matched.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.