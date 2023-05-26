ODRC: prison inmates fled after hiding in a dumpster

After escaping from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima, convicted murderer Bradley Gillispie remains at-large. ODRC photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

One of two inmates who escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima remains on the loose, but there are new developments that have come to light.

Bradley Gillispie, 50, was believed to be in the Henderson, Kentucky area after Monday’s escape, a city not far from Evansville, Indiana. Despite a massive ongoing search involving U.S. Marshals and numerous other law enforcement agencies, he remains at-large.

A $21,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his capture. Gillispie is considered to be dangerous and possibly armed. He was serving a 30-year to life sentence for a 2016 double murder in Paulding.

His daughter recorded a video message encouraging Gillespie to turn himself in to local authorities. It was released on Friday and can be watched here.

According to a news release issued Friday evening by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Gillispie and James Lee, 47, were able to exit the prison after hiding in a dumpster. They were gone for more than 24 hours before prison officials realized they were missing. Lee was serving a sentence of more than 10 years for burglary, breaking and entering and safecracking.

The news release also said four prison employees were placed on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation continues. The four employees were identified as Major Carl Bendross and corrections officers Tre’mon Glenn-Crawford, Lain Patterson and Taylor Robey. Additional employees may be placed on leave.

In addition to the internal investigation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting a separate criminal investigation.

Gillispie and Lee stole a car from Auglaize County and were able to cross the state line. They were spotted by officers from the Henderson Police Department on Wednesday and a pursuit ensued. Following the pursuit and a crash, Lee was immediately taken into custody, but Gillespie was able to flee the scene.