Ramon D. Rickner, 93, of Van Wert, passed away at 6:40 a.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Vancrest of Van Wert.

He was born on October 3, 1929, in Oakwood, to Arley Ray and Ara (Hitchcock) Rickner. He married the former Janet Pickering October 3, 1954, and together they shared many years of memories.

Ramon retired from the maintenance department at the Aeroquip Corporation in Van Wert. He had also worked for the Ohio Power Company for 19 years in the Van Wert area.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict aboard the U.S.S. Mississippi.

Ramon was a member of the Van Wert American Legion and attended LifeHouse Church in Van Wert.

Surviving are his daughters, Carol J. (Kevin) Gehres of Wren, Mary A. (William) Alvarez of Van Wert and Peg D. (John) Baylin of Dublin, Ohio; 10 grandchildren, and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Janet, and sisters, Alice Robnolte, Janet Hiegel and Carolyn Shalter.

A celebration of Ramon’s life will be held 1-4 p.m. Sunday, June 4, 2023, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory, Van Wert, with a time of memorial sharing starting at 1 p.m. A private family burial will take place at Woodland Cemetery, Van Wert.

In lieu of flowers, preferred memorials: Vancrest Assisted Living Activities Fund or to Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.

To share in Ramon’s online memorial, visit www.alspachgearhart.com.