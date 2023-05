Wassenberg to host June Art Exhibit

Submitted information

For 68 years the Wassenberg Art Center has hosted the annual June Art Exhibit. The public is invited to this year’s opening reception, from 6-9 p.m. Thursday, June 1.

Chicken Rio sliders, Italian cole slaw, baked beans, chips and cookies will be served, and the show and the food are free. A cash bar will be available.