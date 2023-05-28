Breaking: Lima inmate Gillispie found dead in Ohio River

Henderson, Kentucky Police Chief Sean McKinney addresses the media during a Sunday press conference about the discovery of a body believed to be that of Bradley Gillispie. City of Henderson image

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

HENDERSON (KY) — It appears the second inmate who escaped from the Allen-Oakwood Correctional Institution in Lima is dead.

During a press conference held late Sunday afternoon, Henderson, Kentucky Police Chief Sean McKinney said the body of Bradley Gillispie, 50, was found in the Ohio River on Sunday.

“Everything that we have seen and done would indicate this is Mr. Gillispie that we recovered,” McKinney told reporters.

McKinney said the body had been spotted by a boater at approximately 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time Sunday. It’s believed his body had been in the water for 4-5 days. He also said an autopsy on the body will be conducted on Tuesday.

McKinney added he believes Gillispie was injured at some point, which may have contributed to his death. However, the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Gillispie was serving a 30-years to life sentence for a double murder in Paulding in 2016.

According to a news release issued by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, Gillispie and James Lee, 47, were able to exit the prison after hiding in a dumpster. They were gone for more than 24 hours before prison officials realized they were missing.

Gillispie and Lee stole a car from Auglaize County and were able to cross the state line. They were spotted by officers from the Henderson Police Department on Wednesday and a pursuit ensued. Following the pursuit and a crash, Lee was immediately taken into custody, but Gillespie was able to flee the scene.

The news release also said four prison employees were placed on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation continues.

The four employees were identified as Major Carl Bendross and corrections officers Tre’mon Glenn-Crawford, Lain Patterson and Taylor Robey. Additional employees may be placed on leave.

In addition to the internal investigation, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting a separate criminal investigation.