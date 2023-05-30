CHS holds annual graduation ceremony

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

CONVOY — 60 Crestview High School seniors were awarded diplomas on Saturday, as part of the school’s 63rd annual baccalaureate and commencement ceremony held at the Ray Etzler Gymnasium.

During his speech to the graduates, Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen lauded the notable academic and athletic achievements of the Class of 2023, and noted 72 percent of this year’s class plans to attend college, 22 percent will enter the workforce and six percent will join the military. He also said the class earned more than $1.2 million in grants and scholarships.

Crestview High School seniors toss their caps in the air after receiving their diplomas on Saturday. Bob Barnes/Van Wert independent

“You have stepped up to the challenge both individually and as a class and what you have accomplished is impressive,” Bowen said. “You have personified what we discussed in our opening day assembly back in August – ‘The strength of the Pack is the Wolf, and the strength of the Wolf is the Pack/’ You have done it as a collective whole when it comes to your accomplishments.”

Class President Connor Tussing and honor students Megan Mosier and Macy Kulwicki made remarks during the ceremony. 17 members of the class earned various honors, including an honors diploma, Crestview Honor Society or Vantage National Technical Honor Society.

The baccalaureate address was given by retired U.S. Coast Guard Commander Jon Kreischer, a 1994 Crestview High School graduate who went on to graduate from the Coast Guard Academy and in 2007 was named Commanding Officer of the Coast Guard Cutter Liberty.

Graduates and those in attendance were treated to a rendition of “Stand in the Light” by Knight Vision and the senior choir. The piece was directed by Danille Hancock, who is retiring after 35 years in education, and the accompanist was DJ Yinger.

Diplomas were presented by Board of Education President John Auld, Vice-President Brad Parrott, and board members Lori Bittner, Nan Grace and Andy Perrott and Superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf. Auld offered congratulatory marks to the graduating seniors.

After diplomas were presented to the seniors, Crestview High School Principal Dave Bowen presided over outstanding senior awards.

The class colors were lavender and navy and the class flower was the hydrangea. The class motto was “we’re here for a good time, not a long time.”