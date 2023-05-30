Deehring blazes 4 spots to OHSAA state

VW independent sports

Division II

PIQUA — Speedy sophomore Kendra Deehring made her presence felt at the Division II regionals held at Piqua Thursday and Saturday. Meanwhile, Lincolnview freshman Brynleigh Moody notched a spot in the upcoming state tournament.

Kendra Deehring

Deehring was the regional champion and set a new Van Wert High School record in the 100 meter dash (12.46 seconds) and was part of the 4×100 relay team (Deehring, Sofi Houg, Danesha Branson, Macy Johnson) that also finished as the regional champion (49.18). The same quartet made up the 4×200 relay team that finished second (1:44.14) and also qualified for this week’s state tournament. In addition, Deehring locked up the final state qualifying spot in the 200 meter dash by finishing fourth with a time of 25.64.

On the boys’ side, Van Wert’s Owen Scott qualified for state in two different events. Scott, also a sophomore, finished third in the 3200 meter run (9:46.12) and was part of the 4×800 relay team with Andrew Laudick, Rylan Miller and Gage Springer that finished fourth and claimed the final qualifying spot (8:26.34).

Division III

TROY — Lincolnview freshman distance runner Bryleigh Moody is bound for state, after finishing second in the 1600 meter run at Troy. Moody locked up a spot with a time of 5:14.07.

Conner Baldauf will compete at the state tournament after finishing third in the 800 meter run (1:58.24). He’ll also compete in the 4×800 relay, along with Evan Johns, Maddox Norton and Kreston Tow.

The 2023 OHSAA boys and girls state track and field tournament will be held Friday and Saturday, June 2-3, at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium at Ohio State University in Columbus.