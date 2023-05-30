Diana Louise Thatcher

Diana Louise Thatcher, 69, of Van Wert, passed away peacefully Monday, May 29, 2023, at Parkview Inpatient Hospice in Fort Wayne, Indiana, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

She was born July 21, 1953, in Marietta to Bernard V. McCarthy and the lNorma Pearl Lowe, who both preceded her in death. Diana married the love of her life, Brett Thatcher May 8, 2001, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Diana was a great wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and mother figure to many. Her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her most precious possessions and she coveted the time spent with them, sharing stories from the past and creating new memories while always being there to support them in whatever they did. This was apparent by her presence at the many sporting events, school recitals, weddings, and other activities her children and grandchildren were involved in.

She loved gardening, decorating, going to garage sales, and thrifting at Goodwill stores as well as traveling, playing the slots at casinos and spending time at their home in Florida. Most of all, Diana loved spending time with her family and friends. It didn’t matter the time or place, Diana always had a great story or joke to share that would liven up any conversation in the way that only she could.

Those who knew her described her as special, beautiful, sweet, wonderful, amazing, caring, fun-loving, kind, a caring angel and one of a kind. She was that and so much more. While she is no longer with us, her amazing spirit and the memories she made will live on through those she knew and loved.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Brett; children, Hollie D. (Sean) Knoch, Craig Heath (Kelli) Eggleston, Bryn N. (Sean) Osborne, and Brock S. (Kaitlinn) Thatcher; grandchildren, Kole (Allison Rogers) Phillips, Kaine (Jen Johnson) Phillips, Karter Phillips, Emory Ferckel, Dierks Knoch, Delani Knoch, Noah Eggleston, Beau Eggleston, and Luke Eggleston; great grandchildren, Hudson and Ada Phillips; siblings, Lisa Hershey of Van Wert, and David (Terri) McCarthy of Middle Point; special life-long friend Debbie (Craig) Estes, as well as many in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Diana was preceded in death by her father and mother-in-law, Harvey and Delores Thatcher; sister, Barbara (Joe) Tewksbury of Marietta; brother, Jon McCarthy of Delaware, Ohio, and brother-in-law Jim D. Hershey.

A celebration of Diana’s life will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home and Crematory, Van Wert. The family will receive friends prior to the service, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday.

Preferred memorials: to the family to support various local organizations.

