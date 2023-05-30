Parkway Class of 1968 plans reunion

VW independent staff/submitted information

ROCKFORD — The Parkway High School Class of 1968 will celebrate 55 years during a class reunion scheduled for Saturday, September 16. The reunion will be held at the building owned by the Jane (Stephenson) Suzuki family at 4301 U.S. 33, just outside Rockford.

Social time will start at 2 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 5 p.m. Rockford Carryout will cater the meal. A short business meeting will be held at 6 p.m., followed by more fellowship until 9 p.m.

The cost is $20 per person, which covers expenses for the meal, stamps, paper, event space, and memorial cardsvfor when a classmate passes on.

Reservations are due by July 1, and should be sent to: Sherry Adler, 310 Frank Road, Willshire, 45898. In addition, donations will be accepted for the Carey, Benny, and Bill Scholarship Fund.