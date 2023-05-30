Random Thoughts: mainly realignment

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

The latest installment of Random Thoughts centers mainly around pending high school conference realignment, plus good luck wishes to area softball, baseball and track and field athletes.

NWC

The Northwest Conference finds itself looking for not one, but two different members, after Leipsic’s seemingly abrupt departure announcement.

As you know by now, the Vikings are headed back to the Blanchard Valley Conference, a conference they departed two years ago for the NWC due to stability concerns about the BVC. As it turns out, the decision wasn’t really abrupt – it had been discussed, then voted on during a special 5-minute Leipsic school board meeting held on Sunday, May 21.

That decision, along with Ada’s recent decision to also leave for the BVC, has left NWC officials looking at various options.

Timeline

As it stands right now, both Ada and Leispic are expected to compete in the NWC during the 2023-2024 school year.

Speculation

Of course, there is plenty of speculation and many rumors about which schools may join the NWC. We do know this – Lima Central Catholic and Liberty-Benton have reached out and are interested in becoming full time members. Fort Loramie has expressed interest in becoming a football-only member.

The conference has also reached out to other schools to gauge interest. Only a small group of people truly know which schools those are but it’s not a stretch to guess at least a couple of them. Will they show mutual interest? Only time will tell.

Mutual interest

I’m hesitant to name those schools here simply because I don’t like dealing in rumors. Like many fans, I enjoy speculating and I have thoughts on what schools may or may not be a good fit in the NWC, but it’s not my place to speculate here.

For the sake of argument, let’s pick two schools that may fit and call them “School A” and “School B.” There may be more but that’s not important right now.

Many people have said School A and School B should join the NWC. It may sound good for several reasons but you have to remember – is the conference interested and perhaps more importantly, is School A or School B even interested? If they’re content with their current situation, they aren’t making a move.

A lot of things come into play, including existing rivalries, competitiveness and travel. What we may like or think is ideal on paper isn’t always a good fit for those schools involved.

Realignment

Having said all of that, it’s highly likely that some sort of movement will occur. The NWC isn’t going to site idly by and not fill those vacant spots and when that happens, it’s going to lead to other moves. It’s just the way it works.

When it’s all said and done, multiple conferences or leagues will be affected.

When will we know something?

I can’t imagine it will take long for the NWC and potential new members to make a decision. I’d be surprised if we made it to the new school year and didn’t have an answer. Stay tuned.

Good luck

Best wishes to Parkway’s softball team at state this week, along with regional baseball teams Wayne Trace, Delphos St. John’s Defiance, St. Marys Memorial, Columbus Grove and St. Henry.

Best of luck to all area track and field athletes as well – when you expand the list to schools just outside of Van Wert County, it’s an impressive list. All of them will be competing at the state track and field meet this Friday and Saturday at Jesse Owens Memorial Stadium in Columbus.

