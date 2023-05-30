Robert Lee Gunderman

Robert Lee Gunderman, 89, of Paulding, passed away at 6:16 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2023, at Vancrest of Payne.

He was born on March 14, 1934, in Van Wert County, the son of Harry Burton and Nellie Rieta (Davis) Gunderman, who both preceded him in death. The family moved to Scott in Paulding County in 1940. He married the former Joanne Marie Oberhaus June 1, 1958, in the Cecil Presbyterian Church with Rev. Dean Coursey officiating and they shared almost 65 years of marriage.

Robert Gunderman

Other family members include his three children, Cheryl L. Ries of Van Wert, Dana Lee Gunderman of Scott, and James Robert (Lori) Gunderman of Paulding; a sister, Mary Lou (Ben) Cathcart of Cadillac, Michigan; two brothers, Joe (Mary) Gunderman of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Sam (Vicki) Gunderman of Hicksville; seven grandchildren, Daniel (Lindsey) Gunderman of Defiance, Deidra (Dustin) Hoschak of Defiance, Adam Ries of Van Wert, Aaron Ries of Venedocia, Shannon (Nick) Boley of Van Wert, Rebecca (Tyler) Money of Van Wert, and Staci (Dylan) Haney of Paulding; and 11 great-grandchildren.

Robert was a 1952 graduate of Haviland-Scott High School. He was drafted into the Army in 1954 and served in the occupation of Germany being discharged in 1956. He had worked at the City Loan & Savings in Paulding; ten years at Cassel Gamble Furniture & Hardware in Paulding as a salesman; the Ohio Gas Company in Bryan, and nine years at Paulding Putnam Rural Electric Cooperative as Member Services Director retiring after 17 years of service in March of 1996. He designed the call program, a network notifying consumers to reduce usage during extreme weather conditions.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Van Wert where he served as deacon for a number of years. He was a member of the Gideons International since 1989 faithfully serving in state offices and the Paulding County Camp offices.

Bob enjoyed woodworking, auctions, gardening and his home orchard. He had an extensive Wheel Horse garden tractor collection. In earlier days, he and Joanne traveled the country by motorcycle.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, May 31, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert with Pastor Ben Brown officiating. Interment will follow at Middle Creek Cemetery near Grover Hill. Friends and family may call from 11 a.m. until time of service on Wednesday at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: Gideons International.

Online condolences may be expressed on the Tribute Wall at cowanfuneralhome.com.