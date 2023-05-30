Softball state tournament pairings set

VW independent sports

AKRON — The Ohio High School Athletic Association softball state tournament begins Thursday morning at venerable Firestone Stadium in Akron, when four schools in each of four divisions will compete for a state championship. Three schools are making their first state tournament appearance, while two teams are back to defend their state title from last year.

Lewistown Indian Lake (Division III), Hopewell-Loudon (Division IV) and Steubenville (Division II) are all making their school’s first trip to the softball Final Four. Wheelersburg (Division III) and Strasburg-Franklin (Division IV) are defending state champions from last year. Parkway is making its fourth state tournament appearance (1997, 1998, 2013).

Division III

No. 10 Johnstown (26-2) vs. No. 7 Lewistown Indian Lake (25-3), Thurs., June 1, 10 a.m.

No. 1 Wheelersburg (30-0) vs. No. 5 Canfield South Range (26-3), Thurs., Jun 1, 12:30 p.m.

Div. III State Championship: Sat., June 3, 10 a.m.

Division II

No. 3 Canfield (23-2) vs. Steubenville (23-5), Thurs., June 1, 3 p.m.

Tallmadge (22-8) vs. No. 4 Greenville (29-4), Thurs., June 1, 5:30 p.m.

Div. II State Championship: Sat., June 3, 12:30 p.m.

Division I

No. 3 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (27-3) vs. No. 4 Austintown-Fitch (20-0), Fri., June 2, 10 a.m.

No. 2 Pataskala Watkins Memorial (28-1) vs. No. 6 Lebanon (28-3), Fri., June 2, 12:30 p.m.

Championship: at Akron Firestone Stadium, June 3, 3 p.m.

Division IV

No. 3 Hopewell-Loudon (30-0) vs. Parkway (21-5), Fri., June 2, 3 p.m.

No. 1 Strasburg-Franklin (27-2) vs. Gibsonburg (21-6), Fri., June 2, 5:30 p.m.

Div. IV State Championship: Sat., June 3, 5:30 p.m.