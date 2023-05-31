Feel Good Fridays…

Downtown Van Wert will be electrified this Friday night with the sounds of ’80s and ’90s jukebox hero, Foreigner, coming from the Fountain Park Stage.

The HeadGames Foreigner tribute concert, which will begin at 7:30 p.m., is a featured highlight of the Peony Festival Weekend that ushers in thousands of guests from around the region and tri-state area. Feel Good Fridays at Fountain Park are the gateway to entertainment in Van Wert. The Van Wert Live team works diligently to bring awareness to the Niswonger Performing Arts Center stage, the crown jewel of the VWLive venue stack.

Many guests to Van Wert sample the free concerts totally powered by the Van Wert County Foundation and are more likely to choose the Niswonger for a ticketed event when the stage lights up in the fall. So in reality, Feel Good Fridays ignite summer but keep the entertainment fires burning in the hearts of those who experience it throughout the year. And we are certainly ready to deliver on the promise to provide entertainment experiences that are so good they demand a return.

Headgames will kick off a summer full of entertainment. The music will continue into the fall and winter months. Photos submitted

The Niswonger fall roster is loaded with diverse entertainment options: country, classic rock, comedy, ’60s hits, the Ohio State University Marching Band, and so much more. Show announcements will continue that share a robust Christmas season of fan favorites. But before we start thinking of Christmas, we can savor in the long-awaited days of summer that culminates with the Grandstand concert as part of The Van Wert County Fair. This year’s concert entertainment was selected to appeal to country music and rock fans but will also bring an audience eager to witness actress, musician, and social media influencer, Jana Kramer. This multi-talented performer will open up the night with her well-known Country tunes before the Eli Young Band carries us away with hits like “Crazy Girl.” The Grandstand concert tickets are on sale now for the September 2 performance at www.vanwertlive.com

This year’s concert also features the exclusive Party Pit with a limited number of front-of-stage early access tickets. Don’t wait until you get to the gate to secure your space for a country concert right here at home.

Live entertainment only happens once. It’s happening right here in Van Wert all year round. Don’t miss a thing. Entertainment thrives in Van Wert thanks to you. May we forever be grateful of the opportunity to experience it together, LIVE!