City streets to close for Peony Festival

Submitted information

Some downtown Van Wert streets will be closed at various times for this weekend’s Peony Festival. The pending closures are listed below.

2023 Peony Festival – The festival will be in Fountain Park will be Friday and Saturday, June 2-3 from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Set up time for the event will be 5 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and the street closure will be Jefferson St., from Main St. to Crawford St., and Central Ave. from Jefferson St., to Washington St., and from W. Main St., to Town Creek Bridge on Main St.

Peony Parade – The “Pretty In Peony” parade will begin at 5 p.m. Saturday, June 3. The parade will begin at the intersection of E. Main St. and Cherry St., and will go to Lincoln and Burt St. to the old Washington School location.

Van Wert Freedom Cruise – The event will be held from 6-11 p.m. Saturday, June 10. The street closure will be Jefferson St., from Main St. to Central Ave.