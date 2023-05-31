Deadly holiday weekend on Ohio roads

VW independent staff/submitted information

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reporting 22 crashes resulting in 23 deaths on Ohio’s roadways during the 2023 Memorial Day weekend, according to provisional statistics. This is the highest number of traffic fatalities in Ohio since 2020 when 20 individuals were killed. The four-day reporting period began Friday, May 26 and ran through Monday, May 29.

One of those fatal crashes occurred on Sunday, May 28, on Grubb Road North, near Ohio 81 in western Allen County. According to the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Joshua Fowler, 33, of Lima, ascended off the ground when crossing the intersection, lost control and went off the roadway before his car overturned multiple times. Fowler reportedly wasn’t wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the car. He was transported to Mercy Health-St. Rita’s Medical Center, but succumbed to his injuries on Monday. Alcohol is believed to be a factor and the crash remains under investigation.

Around Ohio, safety belts were not in use in at least five of the 22 fatal crashes and motorcycle helmets were not used in eight crashes. Alcohol use is suspected in four crashes and unknown in four others.

During the reporting period, state troopers made 19,980 traffic enforcement contacts, including 399 impaired driving arrests, 233 drug arrests and 2,797 safety belt citations. In addition, the Patrol made 10,463 non-enforcement contacts including 2,107 motorist assists.

Motorists are reminded that roadway safety is a shared responsibility and are encouraged to call #677 to report drug activity and dangerous or impaired driving.