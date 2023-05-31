Foster wins Elks Legacy Scholarship

VW independent staff/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge No. 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks has announced Finley Foster has been awarded a $4,000 Legacy Award Scholarship by the Elks National Foundation to Finley Foster. The Legacy Award Scholarships are awarded by the Elks National Foundation and are only available to children and grandchildren of Elk Members.

Finley Foster

Foster graduated this spring from Van Wert High School and will be attending Ohio State University majoring in child psychology.

During high school, she was a member of the National Honor Society, Beta Club, Student Council, Spanish Club, Service Pack, WBL Sportsmanship Committee, Junior Rotarian and participated in varsity volleyball, football and basketball cheer, competition cheer and “Tarzan the Musical” school play.

She is a member of the Lifehouse Church where she participates in the youth group and is a competitive dancer at Kim Hohman’s Danceworks,

Foster is the daughter of Shad and Kelly Foster and the granddaughter of Bob and Vickie Foster of Van Wert.

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is only second to the United States government in the number of scholarships awarded each year.