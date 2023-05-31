Patricia L. Hanick

Patricia L. Hanick, 77, of Rockford, passed away Monday, May 29, 2023, at Divine Rehabilitation and Nursing at Shane Hill, where she had been a resident since 2018.

She was born on December 14, 1945, in Youngstown, the daughter of Louis J. and Sara (Keenan) Anker, who both preceded her in death.

She married Joseph Michael Hanick Sr. March 1, 1980, and he passed away March 6, 1996. Together, they shared years of memories.

Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family, playing bingo, and doing word searches.

Surviving are one daughter, Tricia (Austin) Tussing of Convoy; one stepdaughter, Kristen Bright of Olive Hill, Kentucky; one sister, Mary Hanick of Youngstown; one brother, Kenneth Anker, of Youngstown, and eight grandchildren, Connor Tussing, Robert Mitcham, Allison Mitcham, Benjamin Mitcham, E. J. Mitcham, Samantha Mitcham, Hannah Dickson, and Hailey Dickson.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by one brother, James Anker.

In keeping with Patricia’s wishes, there will be no services.

To share in Patricia‘s online memorial, visit www.ketchamripley.com.