Plea changes, other cases heard in CPC

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Sentencing is scheduled for next month for a Van Wert woman accused of assaulting a Van Wert police officer.

During a hearing held in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court on Wednesday, Latricia Darst, 34, changed her plea to guilty to assault, a fourth degree felony, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. Judge Martin Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 9 a.m. July 12.

Darst was arrested April 20 after police responded to a domestic incident at her home. An officer went to arrest Darst and she pushed him, then continued to resist arrest and punched an officer in the face. He was treated at the scene.

Five other hearings were held on Wednesday.

Justin Pegg, 26, of Van Wert, changed his plea to guilty to domestic violence, a fourth degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and sentencing was scheduled for 9:30 a.m. July 12.

Idris Nurrideen, 47, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 30 months in prison for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third degree felony, and 12 months for possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony. The sentences will run concurrently and Nurrideen was given credit for 143 days already served.

Nathanial Owens, 24, of Delphos, was sentenced to 180 days in jail for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was given credit for 114 days already served and was ordered to pay partial appointed counsel fees plus court costs.

Joshua Brown, 41, of Van Wert, was sentenced to 15 months in prison for domestic violence, a felony of the fourth degree. He was given credit for one day already served.

Jaime Stemen, 54, of Ohio City, was sentenced to three years of community control, six months at the WORTH Center and 30 days in jail at a later date for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a fourth degree felony; possession of drugs, a fourth degree felony; possession of a fentanyl-related compound, a fifth degree felony, and aggravated possession of drugs, also a fifth degree felony. In addition, Stemen was also sentenced to 200 hours of community service, was ordered to have no alcohol or drugs without a prescription, undergo random screens, and must pay partial appointed counsel fees and court costs.

Several other hearings were held this past week.

Craig Marks, 41, of Youngstown, entered a not guilty plea to a charge of failure to appear, a fourth degree felony. Bond was set at $25,000 cash or commercial surety. A pre-trial hearing will be set at a later date.

Joshua Carroll, 35, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to vandalism, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond and a pre-trial hearing was set for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.

Bobby Burnett, 28, of Van Wert, entered a not guilty plea to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. He was released on a surety bond, and a pre-trial hearing was scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 21.

Zachary Ross, 27, of Grover Hill, changed his plea to guilty to vehicular assault, a fourth degree felony. Judge Burchfield ordered a pre-sentence investigation and scheduled sentencing for 1:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29.

Ross was originally charged with aggravated vehicular assault, a third degree felony; vehicular assault, and OVI, a first degree misdemeanor. The charges were tied to a December, 2022 hit-and-run accident in the Walmart parking lot. The victim was dragged over 40 feet before witnesses waved Ross to stop. She was airlifted from the scene for treatment of serious injuries.