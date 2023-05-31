United Way donation…

Van Wert Early Childhood Center recently received a check for $5,000 from the United Way of Van Wert County. The money was given on behalf of the New Initiative Fund, which allows local tax exempt organizations to apply for help with a one-time need or project. The money will aid in the purchase of two handicap accessible swings with the school’s new outdoor learning environment project. Any tax-exempt organization located in Van Wert County that would like to learn more about or even apply for New Initiative funds, should contact the United Way office. Pictured are United Way Executive Director Ashley Bultemeier and Van Wert ECC Principal Lori Bittner. Photo submitted