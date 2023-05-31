Vantage holds Senior Awards ceremony

VW independent staff/submitted information

Family, friends, and associate school representatives recently gathered at the annual Vantage Career Center awards ceremony to recognize the achievements and accomplishments of graduating seniors. Awards of Distinction and scholarships highlighted the event, which was held at the Van Wert High School gymnasium.

Dan Bowers, owner of Advanced Chassis and recent Alumni Hall of Fame inductee (Vantage/Paulding, Ag-Diesel Mechanics, 1988), was the guest speaker.

“Obviously, you are at the top of your fields at this stage and are being recognized as such,” Bowers said. “Next week will be the most freeing feeling of your life and the beginning of a new chapter. You can either make your life or have it made for you.”

Vantage held its Senior Awards Ceremony in recognition of all graduating seniors. Photo submitted

The student speaker for this year’s ceremony was Juliana McClure (Van Wert), a senior in the Sports Exercise Therapy program. She spoke of Vantage being a place where each student is valued as they excel in their knowledge and skills.

“Vantage Career Center has truly had great influence on my future, and I will always be grateful that I was given the opportunity to attend this amazing school,” she said. “Each one of us has an opportunity to make ourselves someone. Each of us are valued and recognized, whether it be lab or academics, and that is one of the most unique aspects of attending here.”

Each year, career technical teachers select outstanding students to receive an Award of Distinction. Eligibility for this award includes demonstrating leadership qualities at school, having outstanding achievement in their program area, showing exceptional skills in the subject area, participating as an active member of a school career technical club and demonstrating cooperation, initiative and responsibility.

This year’s Award of Distinction’ winners are: Alyssa Greathouse, Culinary Arts (Wayne Trace); Brielle Sheets, Early Childhood Education (Wayne Trace); Astrid Martinez-Sandoval, Health Information Management (Wayne Trace); Lillian Price, Health Technology (Lincolnview); Levi Miller, Network Systems (Antwerp); Haley Frazier, Sports Exercise Therapy (Crestview); Eli Niese, Ag and Industrial Power Tech (Miller City); Sonya Roeder, Auto Collision Repair (Jefferson); Haden Dunakin, Auto Technology (Paulding); Elizabeth Germann, Carpentry (Crestview); Mason Ladd, Construction Equipment Technology (Continental); Jeret Landwehr, Electricity (Kalida); Andrew Peck, Industrial Mechanics (Kalida); Nicholas Foppe, Precision Machining (Kalida); Jacob Fuerst, Welding (Van Wert).

Academic achievements were also recognized during the ceremony for the students who achieved the highest scores in their classes.

The academic award winners are: Makayla Duncan (Lincolnview), English; Astrid Martinez Sandoval (Wayne Trace), College Trigonometry and Chemistry; Leigha Bendele (Lincolnview), Algebra II; Lillian Price (Lincolnview), English; Lillian Burkhart (Ottoville), Advanced Integrated Science; Melanie Mills (Antwerp), Physics; Austin Landin (Ottoville), Integrated Math; Levi Miller (Antwerp) College Algebra; Adrianne Pease (Antwerp), English and Physics; Kaden Jettinghoff (Jennings), English; Corbin Army (Van Wert), English; Lane Schroeder (Miller City), Algebra II; and Cruiz Ryan (Van Wert), Financial Algebra and American Military History.

Kennedy Manufacturing annually presents a machinist’s rolling tool chest to an outstanding precision machining senior and a maintenance rolling tool chest to an outstanding industrial mechanics senior. Nicholas Foppe (Kalida) received this year’s precision machining “Senior of the Year” award and Drew Crossgrove (Continental) was the recipient of the industrial mechanics “Senior of the Year” award.

Scholarship recipients were a highlight of the evening’s recognition ceremony. The Robert C. Stevens Scholarship is given by the Vantage Teacher’s Organization in memory of Bob Stevens, who taught Occupational Work Experience (OWE) at Vantage from 1976 until 1984. Students who are awarded this scholarship have shown outstanding achievement in their program area, while demonstrating initiative and perseverance.

This year, the Robert C. Stevens Scholarship was awarded to Serenity Sites (Parkway) and Emily Luersman (Fort Jennings). The Robert Brandt Scholarship was established in 2011 in memory of Bob Brandt, the very first Vantage superintendent. This year’s scholarship was awarded to Bryce Stearns (Parkway) and presented by Vantage Superintendent Rick Turner. Vicki Smith of the Van Wert Rotary Club presented the Van Wert Rotary Scholarship to Riona Workman (Van Wert). The recipient of the Marcus Landin Memorial Gift of tools this year was Andrew Peck (Kalida), and lastly the Robbie Seffernick Memorial Award, presented to a junior Welding student, was presented to Katelyn Knepper (Delphos Jefferson).

All students who have received scholarships throughout their time with Vantage were recognized at the awards assembly. This year, Vantage students received $591,404 in scholarships to continue their education.