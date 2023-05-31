WKSD to air WT regional baseball game

VW independent sports

Thursday’s Division III regional semifinal baseball game between No. 13 Wayne Trace (22-5) and No. 6 Edison (22-4) will be broadcast live on 99.7 WKSD. The game will be played Garrold Parratt Field at Patrick Henry High School.

Pregame coverage is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m., followed by first pitch at 2 p.m. Should the Raiders win the game, WKSD plans to broadcast the regional championship game against either Gahanna Columbus Academy or Ottawa Hills at 5 p.m. Friday, also at Garrold Parratt Field.