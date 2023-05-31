The Van Wert County Courthouse

Wednesday, May. 31, 2023

WKSD to air WT regional baseball game

VW independent sports

Thursday’s Division III regional semifinal baseball game between No. 13 Wayne Trace (22-5) and No. 6 Edison (22-4) will be broadcast live on 99.7 WKSD. The game will be played Garrold Parratt Field at Patrick Henry High School.

Pregame coverage is scheduled to begin at 1:45 p.m., followed by first pitch at 2 p.m. Should the Raiders win the game, WKSD plans to broadcast the regional championship game against either Gahanna Columbus Academy or Ottawa Hills at 5 p.m. Friday, also at Garrold Parratt Field.

POSTED: 05/31/23 at 3:40 am. FILED UNDER: Sports