Clifton says goodbye; board handles personnel moves

Outgoing Van Wert Assistant Superintendent Bill Clifton said thank you during this week’s school board meeting. VW independent file photo

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

It was the final school board meeting for a fixture in the Van Wert City Schools.

Assistant Superintendent Bill Cliftton is retiring after 40 years in education, including 36 years in Van Wert as a teacher, coach and administrator. During this week’s board meeting, he briefly reflected on his time at his alma mater (Class of 1979).

“Thank you to Van Wert City Schools for giving me the opportunity,” he said. “I had a chance to come back in 1987 and I’ll never forget Wally Grimm hired me. If you don’t remember Wally Grimm he was the high school principal and he gave the chance to come home and teach students at Van Wert City Schools.”

“Jerry Buti, a very successful football coach gave an opportunity to get involved in coaching,” he continued. “I thought I’d be here a couple of years and probably go somewhere else and lo and behold, a whole 36 years later and I’m still here. Superintendent John Basinger gave me a chance to get into administration – he saw something that maybe I didn’t see but he gave me an opportunity and I’m indebted to him to what he did for me.”

“Ken Amstutz gave me an opportunity to move out of the principalship into the central office and I can’t thank him enough for believing me and giving me a chance and allowing me and my wife Kim to stay here in Van Wert. Van Wert’s a great place to be.”

Van Wert High School Bob Priest has been tabbed to step into Clifton’s seat.

Renewal of various administrative contracts made up a portion of this week’s agenda.

Board members unanimously approved three-year contracts for Chris Covey, director of curriculum; Ruth Ann Dowler, special services coordinator; Darla Dunlap, middle school principal; Doug Grooms and Rachel Laing, school psychologists, and Justin Krogman, elementary principal.

A number of other personnel items were on the agenda, including approval of Gage Chiles as an elementary physical education teacher; Keaton Altimus, middle school physical education; Nicole McClure, high school science; Abby Jackson, first grade teacher; Kaylen Brown, kindergarten teacher; Amy Adams and Tracy Kantner, early childhood center paraprofessionals, and Billie Racer, middle school paraprofessional.

The board approved a long list of supplemental coaching contracts, including Tisha Parrish, middle school volleyball; Jalen McCracken and Keaton Altimus, freshman football coaches; Glenn Hicks, middle school volleyball volunteer, Kim Dowdy, high school volleyball volunteer; Jordan Danylchuck, middle school football volunteer, and Ben Collins, head wrestling coach.

Board members accepted the resignations of Brittney Boaz, high school paraprofessional; Mimmo Lytle, head wrestling coach, and Melissa Bloomfield, Masque and Gavel play director, musical-play director and musical-music director.

Other items approved by the board included the five-year forecast; a three-year service agreement with Northwest Ohio Area Computer Services Cooperative; a “then and now” payment of $3,381.24 to the Marsh Foundation, and Phase I and II downtown redevelopment district property tax exemptions.

The board also gave approval to upcoming overnight trips/camps for the high school track, girls soccer and football teams, along with the high school marching band.

Before meeting in executive session to discuss personnel, the board accepted a lengthy list of donations earmarked for various academic and athletic offerings.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.