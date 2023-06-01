Coveted awards…

Van Wert Elementary Principal Justin Krogman and Assistant Principal Tracy Wehner were presented with Ohio Association of Elementary School Administrators Hall of Fame and Assistant Principal of the Year awards during this week’s school board meeting. The Hall of Fame Award is considered a school-wide award and was accepted by Krogman on behalf of Van Wert Elementary. Presenting the highly coveted and difficult to earn awards was OAESA Associate Executive Director Mark Jones. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent