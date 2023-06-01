ROAR winners…

The Convoy Lions Club recently held a ceremony to award the third grade classes at Crestview Elementary for working hard in the AR Program. In recognition of their hard work, the ROAR (Reinforcement Of Advanced Reading} pays them five cents per point. They must pass a test over the content of the book with a score of 80 percent or better. Point values for each book are determined by the AR Program. Pictured are the five top point getters this year – Lea Hirschy, Hannah Lamb, Linley Young, Tinsley Williman, and Haley Motycka. Plaudits to Mrs Dye, Mrs Jones, and Mrs. Schumm for their hard work teaching reading skills, and motivating students to get in the library and improve their reading skills. The Lions Club believes that reading is fundamental to academic success and believes strongly in the ROAR Program. Photo submitted