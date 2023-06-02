Frederick C. Wiessner

Frederick C. Wiessner, 78, of Willshire, passed away Tuesday evening, May 30, 2023, at CHP Home Care & Hospice in Defiance.

Fred was born on December 14, 1944, in Kalamazoo, Michigan to Robert and Grace (Postma) Wiessner. Fred was united in marriage to Barbara Kiracofe November 15, 2003, at Willshire United Methodist Church and she preceded him in death on October 21, 2022.

Fred Wiessner

Fred graduated from Kalamazoo Central High School in 1963 and received his Bachelor of Business Administration in 1968 from Western Michigan University. He retired in 2004 from Central Mutual Insurance as their IT manager.

He was a member of the Decatur Church of God. He was also a member of the Elks Lodge #1197 and the Jaycees both in Van Wert, and the Willow Bend Country Club in Van Wert.

Golf was a loved pastime for Fred. Following his retirement, he played as often as he could, often accompanied by his wife, Barbara. He and Barbara also greatly enjoyed the many trips they took together. Reading and swimming were both activities that Fred enjoyed throughout his life. Fred qualified for state swim finals for three years in high school.

He is survived by daughter, Rebecca Wiessner of Athens, Georgia; son, Kevin (Aimee) Hileman of Grove City; son, Mark (Barbara) Hileman of Convoy; daughter, Jodi (Don) Bourelle of Willshire; daughter, Claudia (Jeff) Sidenbender of Rockford; sister, Beverly Haug of Lansing, Michigan; brother, Roger (Cindy) Wiessner of Maricopa, Arizona; sister, Pamela (George) Goertler of Kalamazoo, Michigan; 12 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Stephen Hileman; brother, Roylance Wiessner; a sister, Darcie Freed, and brother-in-law, Karl Haug.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 7, at Decatur Church of God with Pastor Brent Doster officiating. Burial will follow at Willshire Cemetery. Family and friends will be received from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 6, at Zwick & Jahn Funeral Home in Decatur and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at the church.

Preferred memorials: Decatur Church of God, Wiessner Nursing Scholarship Endowment Fund at Western Michigan University Foundation, or CHP Hospice in Defiance.

For complete obituary information and to sign the online guestbook, visit www.zwickjahn.com.